What he wants: Natural beauty or glam make up?
It's so tough to get men to give you an honest opinion! Whenever we ask our guy what he thinks of our latest look, we don't get much more than a standard "You look nice."
But don't worry, we've been venturing out to the streets of London to find out what men really think - and hear what's really going on in their heads.
This week, we asked: "Do you prefer girls with natural make up, or something a bit more showy?"
Read on to find what these four guys had to say - if you think you can handle the truth...
Khan, 23, a truck driver from Australia
"Natural. It's just more natural! Less is more, I guess."
Gabriel, 21, a student from London
"I like more natural. The more stuff you put on that's not yours - nails
and everything - says something about you: you're a bit fake."
Diego, 23, a graduate from Spain
"I prefer something more. Plain is boring - I prefer something a bit different."
Joel, 20, a student from Bournemouth
"I prefer more natural. If they've got loads on, it's almost like they're not the same person!"
The man verdict? Less is best when it comes to men and make-up - it seems a barely-there natural make up look is more man friendly, although we're not quite sure these guys understand how much effort goes into that flawless natural effect!
