On a date

“I’m not looking to be in a relationship at the moment”

There’s no two ways about it - this is a calculating move masked as him being upfront and open. If you’re dating a guy and he feeds you this line, he’s essentially telling you that he’s more than up for sex with you, but he won’t be faithful and he definitely doesn’t want to be your boyfriend. This kind of catch-all disclaimer is used by guys like Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews. Definitely proceed with caution.



“My ex-girlfriend was crazy”

This comment should send alarm bells ringing. If your date describes his former love in such unflattering terms, it may well be a sign that he hurt and upset her so badly that he drove her to unreasonable behaviour. After all there’s rarely smoke without fire...



“I’d really like to cook you dinner at my place one evening”

He wants to dazzle you with his culinary skills, but he also thinks that by you being in close proximity to his bed there’s 80% more chance you’ll have sex with him. If you’re up for that, then go for it. If not, politely decline until you feel that you’re ready to take things to the next level.

