>
>

What would be his ideal date?

What he wants: What would be his ideal date?

We don't know about you, but we never know what to do to treat our guy to an evening out. A lot of the time, it seems he'd rather be at home with his Xbox than schmoozing with us in a restaurant...

We took to the streets to get some inspiration from people who know the most about what guys want - regular guys.

This week, we asked: "What would be your ideal date?"

We got a range of answers, from the sweet to the bizarre. Here's what the chaps had to say:

Andrea, 22, a dancer from Italy

- What would be his ideal date?
"Something quite romantic. Something quite different - like circus or trapeze ... I've never been on one like that."


Julian, 28, an account executive from Paris


"I suppose just in the pub, nothing fancy - I'd feel more relaxed."

Massimo, 30, a graphic designer from London


"South Bank on a Saturday afternoon. I quite like all the people doing the street performances; I think it's a nice area for a date."

Federico, 21, a student from Italy


"You meet at 7 o'clock, drink until 9.30, go to eat something quick and then just hang around - you have less time to get bored if you keep walking."

The results? It looks like our guys are more concerned about being entertained than wooed! Massimo wants to watch street performers, Federico needs to keep moving, and Andrea's keen to practice his circus skills (we're not sure what his date would have to say about that!)

Romantic dinners are clearly over; it's all about getting creative on date night... Good luck with that!

You might also like ...
What he wants: Natural or
glam make up?		 Hot or not: How do you
rate these sexy men?		 Ben Ainslie: Why we
love the sailing legend 




  
Love & Sex Editor
31/08/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Hot celebrity men in uniformSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         