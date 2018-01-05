What he wants: What would be his ideal date? We don't know about you, but we never know what to do to treat our guy to an evening out. A lot of the time, it seems he'd rather be at home with his Xbox than schmoozing with us in a restaurant...



We took to the streets to get some inspiration from people who know the most about what guys want - regular guys.



This week, we asked: "What would be your ideal date?"



We got a range of answers, from the sweet to the bizarre. Here's what the chaps had to say: Andrea, 22, a dancer from Italy "Something quite romantic. Something quite different - like circus or trapeze ... I've never been on one like that."

Julian, 28, an account executive from Paris

"I suppose just in the pub, nothing fancy - I'd feel more relaxed."

Massimo, 30, a graphic designer from London

"South Bank on a Saturday afternoon. I quite like all the people doing the street performances; I think it's a nice area for a date."



Federico, 21, a student from Italy

"You meet at 7 o'clock, drink until 9.30, go to eat something quick and then just hang around - you have less time to get bored if you keep walking."



The results? It looks like our guys are more concerned about being entertained than wooed! Massimo wants to watch street performers, Federico needs to keep moving, and Andrea's keen to practice his circus skills (we're not sure what his date would have to say about that!)



Romantic dinners are clearly over; it's all about getting creative on date night... Good luck with that!

