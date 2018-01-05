>
Dumpsville: the real reasons why men end relationships
  
Lack of trust and jealousy in relationships
Lack of trust and jealousy in relationships


"It's difficult living with someone who doesn't trust you, particularly when you've done nothing wrong. I put all my energy into reassuring her but it didn't do any good.

She was always making a big deal out of things, wanting me to justify if I was late home or if I went out without her.

She was convinced that I spent all my time cheating on her. It was so exhausting that I ended our 18-month relationship." John, 31, financial analyst

How can excessive jealousy be handled on a day-to-day basis?

'Jealousy is often rooted in experiences that might be stored in the back of our minds. For example, an event that took place a long time ago is likely to be the underlying cause.'

'Constantly checking what the other person is up to and where they are is a form of persecution, and the other person becomes an exclusive source of worry.'

'But Jealousy can also be distressing because it puts false ideas into the person's head, causing them to suffer. Jealousy can also be a call for help, it can be a way of saying "I'm insecure, I really need someone to listen to me and take me seriously."'
