Lack of communication within a couple

"There's nothing worse for me than someone who can't express how they're feeling. My ex was incapable of communicating, whether things were going well or not.



It was so bad that I didn't even know if I was making her happy or not, she never said how she felt.



It's difficult to build a relationship with someone when you're constantly trying to get blood out of a stone." Eric, 35, plumber



How do you deal with someone who doesn't reveal their feelings?



'Every time that I'm faced with this sort of situation in my line of work, there's an explanation that goes back to the unexpressive person's upbringing. I hear things like: "In our house, there weren't any words of affection or tenderness. My parents were never able to tell me that they loved me. And I never saw any signs of love between my parents, I always found them quite distant."'



'It's a natural reaction to try and get the other person to talk no matter what, but I believe there's a better way... because the person you're trying to get to talk will clam up even more. So avoid using force! A gentle, tactful approach will get the better of silence.'



'As for the "quiet one" in your life, it can be more difficult for them to talk about the things that are going well than the things that aren't, so start off by bringing up the positive things in his/her life (not necessarily to do with the relationship).'



