>
>
Dumpsville: the real reasons why men end relationships
  
Pressure to commit within a couple
In this article

Pressure to commit within a couple


"We'd been together for two years when Fiona started talking about living together. I didn't feel ready for it at all. I was too young and I'd only just started out in a new job so it wasn't that secure.

The idea scared the life out of me and it ruined everything that we had. I left her a year later because she'd become so obsessed with it, and it was putting more and more distance between us..." Richie, 30, illustrator

When a couple are at different stages of commitment, is breaking up the only solution?

'Why should it be the only solution? Building a relationship requires conviction and effort.'

'I often see couples in my clinic whose feelings don't seem to be at the same stage of development. Often, the one who's holding back is confronted with a sort of inner lock that impedes their ability to express their love.

'Help your partner to unpick these locks: a bad experience in the past or parents who weren't very expressive, for example. This is a good exercise that will bring you closer together.'
Love & Sex Editor
04/09/2010
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 



Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Homemade Valentine's Day cards'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Sex Drive: The Differences Between Men & Women
10 Tips Guaranteed to Improve Your Foreplay
Oral Sex Tips: How To Give Him The Best Blow, Every Single Time
How To Spice Up Your Sex Life With Erotic Games
See all Love & Sex guides
Video: The secrets behind the way you hold your drink
See all Love & Sex videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         