Breadwinner wives

Recently published research shows that 2.7 million women are now bringing in more money than their husbands or boyfriends according to stats from the National Equality Panel.



These ‘breadwinner wives’ represent 25 per cent of those couples in which one partner earns more than the other.



‘This isn’t a surprise really’ says Rob Williams, chief executive of the Fatherhood Institute. ‘Women are now better qualified than men when they leave school and more men are taking time away from work to look after their children. Things have changed and will continue to do so.’







