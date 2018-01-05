Is everybody happy?

‘I know it sounds bad but my last partner earned more than me for most of our relationship and a part of me always had a problem with this’ says Aaron*, a thirty-four year-old HR manager from Leeds.

Although most men don’t have an issue with earning less than their wives or girlfriends, a recent survey by Grazia found that 10 per cent of women questioned felt that out-earning their partner had put a strain on the relationship.



So much so, that some reported splitting up because of this reversal of roles.

‘That was what happened to us’ continues Aaron. ‘It wasn’t the only cause of the relationship ending, but was certainly important. It was something I couldn’t get over.’







Image © iStockphoto

