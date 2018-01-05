In this article















Resentment

‘I think that resentment is one of the main reasons why some men have a problem earning less than their partners’ says Psychosexual and Relationship therapist Diana Goss.



'But what I’ve also found, and I’m increasingly coming across this, is that men are still adhering to some of the traditional “male” roles, such as paying the bills in restaurants or paying for holidays, whilst earning less than their partners.



'This causes a build up of resentment on the man’s part, creating a potential source of conflict.’ ‘Sometimes the root of this can be plain old jealousy , the man resenting the women for doing better than them.'But what I’ve also found, and I’m increasingly coming across this, is that men are still adhering to some of the traditional “male” roles, such as paying the bills in restaurants or paying for holidays, whilst earning less than their partners.'This causes a build up of resentment on the man’s part, creating a potential source of conflict.’

Image © Stockbyte

