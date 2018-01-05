Not just couples
But it’s not only those in relationships
who have a problem. On the dating
scene some men can find it unsettling to earn less than a prospective partner. As Steve Barnard, a forty-one year-old Insurance Broker from Essex says;
‘It definitely has an impact upon dating
. It’s odd for me because in all other respects I am, for want of a better term, a new-man.
'And yet there remains something depressingly Neanderthal in the way I approach this.
'Whatever the cause, if a women earns more than me it’s definitely a turn-off and on two occasions it’s put the brakes on a promising relationship
.
'The only thing that gives me a bit of comfort is that I know quite a few men who feel the same. It’s our collective secret shame.’
Image © Stockbyte