In this article















Not just couples

But it’s not only those in relationships who have a problem. On the dating scene some men can find it unsettling to earn less than a prospective partner. As Steve Barnard, a forty-one year-old Insurance Broker from Essex says;



'And yet there remains something depressingly Neanderthal in the way I approach this.



'Whatever the cause, if a women earns more than me it’s definitely a turn-off and on two occasions it’s put the brakes on a promising



'The only thing that gives me a bit of comfort is that I know quite a few men who feel the same. It’s our collective secret shame.’ ‘It definitely has an impact upon dating . It’s odd for me because in all other respects I am, for want of a better term, a new-man.'And yet there remains something depressingly Neanderthal in the way I approach this.'Whatever the cause, if a women earns more than me it’s definitely a turn-off and on two occasions it’s put the brakes on a promising relationship 'The only thing that gives me a bit of comfort is that I know quite a few men who feel the same. It’s our collective secret shame.’



Image © Stockbyte

