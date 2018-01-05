In this article















Shifting roles

According to couple’s counsellor Nigel Summerton , an inability to adapt to society’s new template is a key reason why men like Steve have a problem with a woman out-earning them.



'Many men who are



'That’s now changed beyond recognition. Each



'Most men deal with this and aren’t bothered but for others it comes as quite a bruise to their ego.



'If single they’ll try to avoid higher-earning women altogether but if in an existing ‘You have to remember that this change has happened quite quickly.'Many men who are dating or in relationships today grew up in a time when what was expected of men and women in life was both very different and very clear; the man was the breadwinner and the women earned less or nothing at all.''That’s now changed beyond recognition. Each sex ’s role in life is much more fluid than it used to be and for lots of men that means a divergence from what they expected.'Most men deal with this and aren’t bothered but for others it comes as quite a bruise to their ego.'If single they’ll try to avoid higher-earning women altogether but if in an existing relationship they’ll feel undermined and might in-turn try to undermine their partner. It can be very damaging to relationships .’



Image © Comstock

