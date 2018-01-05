Can they change?

But don’t write these men off completely just yet. Take heart from the example of Aiden Sinnott, a thirty-one year old civil servant from London, who is proof that this minority is not beyond redemption.

‘It’s something that I used to have a problem with and when it first happened to me I was a bit freaked out. But ultimately you have to think; am I going to let something like this ruin a relationship?



'I talked it through with my partner and came to realise that just because you grow up with a certain set of expectations doesn’t mean you can’t adapt when things don’t work out the way you thought.'



'I really wanted to be a spaceman when I was a little boy but I’ve managed to get over that not happening. If you love somebody then these kinds of things shouldn’t matter.’







Image © Pixland