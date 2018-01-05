> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Lamb

:
Lamb tagine recipe
Lamb tagine		Roast leg of lamb recipe
Roast leg of lamb		Sautéed lamb with saffron recipe
Sautéed lamb with saffron
Lamb marinated with yoghurtMedium150 min
Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetablesEasy15 min
Lamb and aubergine tagineEasy5 min
Kebab karaz lamb with cherries and pomegranateEasy15 min
Sautéed lamb with grapesEasy15 min
Lamb with aubergineHard60 min
Lamb with gingerMedium15 min
Haunch of venison-style leg of lambMedium25 min
Lamb and prune tagineEasy15 min
Lamb casseroleEasy25 min
Lamb in mustardEasy20 min
Rack of lamb with spinach and mushroom gratinMedium40 min
Lamb in herb cream sauceEasy15 min
Lamb chops with pea, mint and avocado saladMedium45 min
Garlicky roastEasy15 min
Cottage pieEasy30 min
Mixed salad with bolete mushroomsEasy10 min
Pascale saladEasy20 min
Shepherd's pieEasy20 min
Shepherd's pieEasy10 min
Sausage hot dogEasy15 min
CouscousEasy60 min
Crunchy cauliflower saladEasy15 min
Sichuan spicy hot pot stewEasy10 min
Granny sheperd pieEasy10 min
Vegetable & meat couscousMedium20 min
Exotic seafood saladEasy20 min

12

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Naturally beautiful celebritiesNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         