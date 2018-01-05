Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Lamb
:
Lamb tagine
Roast leg of lamb
Sautéed lamb with saffron
Lamb marinated with yoghurt
Medium
150 min
Oriental rack of lamb with stir-fried vegetables
Easy
15 min
Lamb and aubergine tagine
Easy
5 min
Kebab karaz lamb with cherries and pomegranate
Easy
15 min
Sautéed lamb with grapes
Easy
15 min
Lamb with aubergine
Hard
60 min
Lamb with ginger
Medium
15 min
Haunch of venison-style leg of lamb
Medium
25 min
Lamb and prune tagine
Easy
15 min
Lamb casserole
Easy
25 min
Lamb in mustard
Easy
20 min
Rack of lamb with spinach and mushroom gratin
Medium
40 min
Lamb in herb cream sauce
Easy
15 min
Lamb chops with pea, mint and avocado salad
Medium
45 min
Garlicky roast
Easy
15 min
Cottage pie
Easy
30 min
Mixed salad with bolete mushrooms
Easy
10 min
Pascale salad
Easy
20 min
Shepherd's pie
Easy
20 min
Shepherd's pie
Easy
10 min
Sausage hot dog
Easy
15 min
Couscous
Easy
60 min
Crunchy cauliflower salad
Easy
15 min
Sichuan spicy hot pot stew
Easy
10 min
Granny sheperd pie
Easy
10 min
Vegetable & meat couscous
Medium
20 min
Exotic seafood salad
Easy
20 min
1
2
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Apple pie
Pork fillets with pineapple
Seafood tagliatelle
Spaghetti in tomato sauce
Bruschetta
Papaya with blueberries
Lemon chicken
Pumpkin soup
Pumpkin loaf
Halloween cake
Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic Photographs
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Naturally beautiful celebrities
Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!