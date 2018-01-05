Albums
The best recipes using Clementine
:
Clementine soufflé
Clementine and almond torte
Pan fried turkey steaks with clementines
Clementine mousse
Medium
15 min
Roast beetroot, clementine and goats cheese salad
Easy
20 min
Orange & clementine tart
Medium
15 min
Citrus fruit with meringue
Medium
30 min
Orange & clementine tart
Salmon gravelax
Haunch of venison-style leg of lamb
Salmon ceviche
Hot oysters in their shells with champagne sabayon
Tricolore purée
Roast turkey in chestnut sauce
Tortellini with capon chicken
Christmas cabbage
Stuffed capon chicken with nuts and cardoon
