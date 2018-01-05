Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Fig
:
Fig soup
Roast figs with berry coulis
Fig tart
Ham and fig salad
Easy
30 min
Goat's cheese and fresh fig appetisers
Easy
20 min
Provencal petit fours
Easy
20 min
Autumn tart
Medium
30 min
Fruity macadamia snack bars
Easy
20 min
Chocolate fondue
Easy
15 min
Steamed summer fruits
Easy
20 min
Capon chicken stuffed with honey
Medium
35 min
Spicy mango gratin
Medium
30 min
Wholewheat muffins
Easy
10 min
Homemade energy bars
Easy
5 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Basic pancake recipe
Heart healthy scotch pancakes
Fluffy American pancakes
Five spice chicken
Spicy Barbequed Mackerel recipe
Spaghetti All Puttanesca recipe
Peas on the side
Tsatsiki recipe
Tomato, chilli and Serrano ham canapés
Bolognese Stuffed Peppers with Cheese recipe
Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Naturally beautiful celebrities
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!