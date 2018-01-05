> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Strawberry

:
Strawberry jelly with sorbet recipe
Strawberry jelly with sorbet		Rhubarb, strawberry and coconut crumble recipe
Rhubarb, strawberry and coconut crumble		Savoy biscuit with strawberry filling recipe
Savoy biscuit with strawberry filling
Strawberry tartEasy20 min
Salad with strawberries, kumquats and rose petalsEasy10 min
Strawberry & mint jamEasy30 min
Strawberry and melon gratinEasy25 min
Panna cotta with strawberry coulisEasy20 min
Yoghurt and strawberry ice creamEasy10 min
Strawberry sorbetEasy20 min
Strawberry trifleEasy20 min
Wild strawberry sliceEasy25 min
Spinach and strawberry saladEasy10 min
Faisselle with strawberriesEasy10 min
Strawberry sorbetEasy30 min
Strawberry smoothieMedium10 min
Strawberry medley in light creamMedium20 min
Glazed strawberry cakeMedium25 min
Pink strawberry tiramisuEasy40 min
Strawberry-stuffed tomatoesEasy20 min
Strawberries with goat's cheeseEasy10 min
Venus cocktailEasy0 min
Peach verrines with mascarponeEasy40 min
Slinky pink slingEasy5 min
Blueberry and vanilla sconesEasy10 min
Fruits of the forest gratinEasy15 min
Red fruit compoteEasy15 min
Coco boy (non-alcoholic)Easy5 min
Banana splitMedium10 min
Monbazillac fruit saladEasy40 min

12

