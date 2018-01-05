Albums
The best recipes using Passion fruit
:
Fruits of the forest gratin
Red fruit compote
Citrus fruit and kiwi carpaccio
Steamed summer fruits
Easy
20 min
Mango passion surprise
Easy
5 min
Choco dip dip dip
Easy
20 min
Chicken stuffed with dried fruit
Easy
15 min
Chocolate fondue
Easy
15 min
Papaya fruit salad
Easy
25 min
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruit
Easy
20 min
Fruit fritters
Easy
15 min
Mango, pineapple, banana and chocolate cups
Easy
20 min
Healthy fruit nut muffins
Medium
20 min
Fruit crumble
Medium
15 min
Fat free fruit loaf
Medium
15 min
Sangria
Easy
15 min
Flapjacks
Easy
10 min
Monbazillac fruit salad
Easy
40 min
Fresh fruit kebabs
Easy
10 min
China town cocktail
Easy
10 min
Exotic fruit and champagne granité
Easy
15 min
Sauce for fruit salad
Easy
10 min
Tin jelly with mixed fruit
Easy
10 min
Faisselle with strawberries
Easy
10 min
Roast figs with berry coulis
Medium
30 min
Goose stuffed with fruit
Medium
30 min
Citrus fruit with meringue
Medium
30 min
Stuffed turnip with dried fruit
Medium
25 min
Soft fruit smoothie
Easy
15 min
Fresh fruit kebabs
Easy
15 min
More recipes :
Scrambled eggs
Light brownies
Soft fruit smoothie
Peach, apple & cinnamon compote
Savoury mini croissants
Grapefruit salad
Raspberry crème brûlee
Duck à l'orange
Exotic seafood salad
Apple pie
