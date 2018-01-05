> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Passion fruit

:
Fruits of the forest gratin recipe
Fruits of the forest gratin		Red fruit compote recipe
Red fruit compote		Citrus fruit and kiwi carpaccio recipe
Citrus fruit and kiwi carpaccio
Steamed summer fruitsEasy20 min
Mango passion surpriseEasy5 min
Choco dip dip dipEasy20 min
Chicken stuffed with dried fruitEasy15 min
Chocolate fondueEasy15 min
Papaya fruit saladEasy25 min
Chicken tagine with honey and dried fruitEasy20 min
Fruit frittersEasy15 min
Mango, pineapple, banana and chocolate cupsEasy20 min
Healthy fruit nut muffinsMedium20 min
Fruit crumbleMedium15 min
Fat free fruit loafMedium15 min
SangriaEasy15 min
FlapjacksEasy10 min
Monbazillac fruit saladEasy40 min
Fresh fruit kebabsEasy10 min
China town cocktailEasy10 min
Exotic fruit and champagne granitéEasy15 min
Sauce for fruit saladEasy10 min
Tin jelly with mixed fruitEasy10 min
Faisselle with strawberriesEasy10 min
Roast figs with berry coulisMedium30 min
Goose stuffed with fruitMedium30 min
Citrus fruit with meringueMedium30 min
Stuffed turnip with dried fruitMedium25 min
Soft fruit smoothieEasy15 min
Fresh fruit kebabsEasy15 min

1234

