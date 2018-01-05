Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Glacé cherries
:
Kebab karaz lamb with cherries and pomegranate
Cherry and almond cake
Apple & picota cherry tartlets
Christmas cake
Medium
30 min
Red fruit compote
Easy
15 min
Cherry clafoutis
Easy
20 min
Picota cherry cordial
Easy
15 min
Blue lagoon
Easy
5 min
Planter's punch
Easy
15 min
Christmas log with chestnut mousse
Hard
90 min
Cherry gratin
Easy
10 min
Fruity pancakes recipe
Easy
10 min
Chocolate and cherry muffins
Easy
20 min
Cherry verrines with mascarpone and cinnamon
Easy
35 min
Morello cherry jam
Easy
30 min
Iced cherry nougat
Easy
40 min
Pear and chocolate gateau
Hard
30 min
Monkfish and orange salad
Medium
30 min
Tropical omelette
Easy
5 min
Chocolate and picota cherry terrine
Medium
55 min
Serrano ham and manchego salad
Easy
10 min
Cherry clafoutis
Easy
15 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccio
Carpaccio of veal with tuna
Duck with pineapple and ginger
Carpaccio of perch with vanilla oil
Pineapple carpaccio with coriander
Tempura
Cucumber sushi
Roast veal and rosemary
Soft fruit crumble with vanilla ice cream
Clarified butter
Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in Europe
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Discover the REAL names of these celebrities
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!