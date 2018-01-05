> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Kiwi

:
Kiwi crumble recipe
Kiwi crumble		Citrus fruit and kiwi carpaccio recipe
Citrus fruit and kiwi carpaccio		Chinese noodle and prawn soup recipe
Chinese noodle and prawn soup
Chinese riceEasy20 min
Chinese loafEasy30 min
Chinese fried eggEasy10 min
Kiwi and bacon bitesEasy10 min
Kiwi soupEasy25 min
Chinese cocktailEasy10 min
Kiwi and coconut cupsEasy30 min
Kiwi, apple and orange tartEasy30 min
Quick chinese soupEasy20 min
Chinese steamed fishEasy10 min
Tomato and kiwi saladEasy5 min
Kiwi gratin Medium15 min
Chinese fondueMedium30 min
Kiwi and crab saladEasy10 min
Kiwi rice milk smoothieEasy10 min
Chinese veggieEasy10 min
Chinese chickenMedium15 min
Chinese 5 spice prawns with tamarind chutneyMedium20 min
Papaya fruit saladEasy25 min
Lemon and mint chickenEasy100 min
Poisoned with a kiss cocktailEasy5 min
Fresh fruit kebabsEasy10 min
Vietnamese saladEasy30 min
Vegetarian stir-fryEasy20 min
Prawn and vegetable stir-fryEasy25 min
Vegetable and tofu stir-fryEasy10 min
Chicken with lemon and pineappleEasy15 min

123

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
SudokuDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Winter nail inspirationTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         