The best recipes using Lychee
:
Seared sesame tuna with lemon grass and lychee
Lemon grass and lychee martini
Exotic fruit salad
Chinese cocktail
Easy
10 min
Exotic fruit and champagne granité
Easy
15 min
1
More recipes :
Lemon coq
Couscous
Hot spicy wheat
Tomato and mushroom toasts
Strawberry & mint jam
Grapefruit and red berry jam
Morello cherry jam
Blackcurrant jelly
Rhubarb jam
Christmas coronation canapés
05/01/2018
