The Cook Book

The best recipes using Mango

Mango and raspberry soup recipe
Mango and raspberry soup		Quick mango jam recipe
Quick mango jam		Mango, pineapple, banana and chocolate cups recipe
Mango, pineapple, banana and chocolate cups
Vanilla and mango milkshakeEasy5 min
Thai prawn cocktail with mango and chilliEasy40 min
Poached pineapple with green mango and chilliEasy5 min
Salmon tartare with mangoEasy80 min
Spicy mango gratinMedium30 min
Mango passion surpriseEasy5 min
Mango mousseEasy15 min
Roast monkfish with mango and leekMedium30 min
Scallop and mango saladMedium25 min
Scallops in mango sauceMedium20 min
China town cocktailEasy10 min
Fresh fruit kebabsEasy10 min
Coronation chickenEasy10 min
Christmas coronation canapésEasy10 min
BobotieEasy30 min
Exotic fruit and champagne granitéEasy15 min
Prawn ceviche recipeEasy20 min
Tropical omeletteEasy5 min
Prawn bhunaEasy30 min
Exotic fruit saladEasy80 min
West indian tiramisuEasy15 min
Chocolate eggs with fruitEasy15 min
Ice cream smoothieEasy5 min
Exotic seafood saladEasy20 min

