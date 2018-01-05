Albums
The best recipes using Mango
:
Mango and raspberry soup
Quick mango jam
Mango, pineapple, banana and chocolate cups
Vanilla and mango milkshake
Easy
5 min
Thai prawn cocktail with mango and chilli
Easy
40 min
Poached pineapple with green mango and chilli
Easy
5 min
Salmon tartare with mango
Easy
80 min
Spicy mango gratin
Medium
30 min
Mango passion surprise
Easy
5 min
Mango mousse
Easy
15 min
Roast monkfish with mango and leek
Medium
30 min
Scallop and mango salad
Medium
25 min
Scallops in mango sauce
Medium
20 min
China town cocktail
Easy
10 min
Fresh fruit kebabs
Easy
10 min
Coronation chicken
Easy
10 min
Christmas coronation canapés
Easy
10 min
Bobotie
Easy
30 min
Exotic fruit and champagne granité
Easy
15 min
Prawn ceviche recipe
Easy
20 min
Tropical omelette
Easy
5 min
Prawn bhuna
Easy
30 min
Exotic fruit salad
Easy
80 min
West indian tiramisu
Easy
15 min
Chocolate eggs with fruit
Easy
15 min
Ice cream smoothie
Easy
5 min
Exotic seafood salad
Easy
20 min
