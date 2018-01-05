Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Melon
:
Strawberry and melon gratin
Melon and ham bites
Parma ham and melon skewers
Ham and melon pasta salad
Easy
20 min
Melon sorbet
Easy
10 min
Melon and mozzarella salad with basil
Easy
10 min
Melon and marzipan fromage frais
Easy
20 min
Poisoned with a kiss cocktail
Easy
5 min
Papaya fruit salad
Easy
25 min
Chicken brochettes on organic salad
Easy
20 min
Lobster salad
Medium
30 min
Monbazillac fruit salad
Easy
40 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Millefeuille tarte tatin
Artichoke and foie gras salad
Carpaccio of salmon
Tomates confites (oven-dried tomatoes)
Pork with aubergines
Veal stew
West Indian chicken curry
One-sided salmon
French country chicken
Lamb tagine
Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationships
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Stars who married the same person twice ...
Play Our 2048 Game!
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!