The best recipes using Walnut

Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîche recipe
Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîche		Walnut and spiced plum christmas cob recipe
Walnut and spiced plum christmas cob		Iced walnut soufflé recipe
Iced walnut soufflé
Flambéed honey and walnut pancakesEasy20 min
Bacon, roquefort and walnut clafoutisEasy10 min
Caramel and walnut orangesEasy15 min
Walnut bitesEasy15 min
Plum and walnut crumbleEasy10 min
Leeks stuffed with ceps and walnutsMedium35 min
Warm savoury baked cheesecakeMedium20 min
Salmon mousseMedium5 min
Linguine o'learyEasy5 min
Quinoa saladEasy30 min
Peach, apple & cinnamon compoteEasy15 min
Chocolate browniesEasy20 min
Coffee cakeEasy10 min
Chocolate charlotteEasy30 min
Oat biscuitsEasy20 min
Bahian spicy shrimpMedium20 min
Chocolate lollipopEasy15 min
Spinach and strawberry saladEasy10 min
Swiss engadine torteEasy5 min
Banana nut breadEasy15 min
Peach and feta saladEasy15 min
Spicy pineapple skewersEasy30 min
Homemade energy barsEasy5 min

