> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Cashew nut

:
Turkey with cashew nuts recipe
Turkey with cashew nuts		Pine nut tart recipe
Pine nut tart		Aubergine and farfalle pasta recipe
Aubergine and farfalle pasta
Chistmas seed and nut loaf Easy30 min
Raspberry and pine nut tartMedium20 min
Banana nut breadEasy15 min
Chewy macadamia nut cookiesMedium20 min
Healthy fruit nut muffinsMedium20 min
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nutsEasy20 min
Rose flanEasy15 min
Vegetable and tofu stir-fryEasy10 min
Iced walnut souffléEasy30 min
Crab and grapefruit saladEasy20 min
Stuffed capon chicken with nuts and cardoonMedium45 min
Lamb with gingerMedium15 min
JambalayaMedium15 min
Salmon and macadamia saladEasy10 min
Cantonese fried rice with prawnsEasy30 min
Broccoli with peanuts and macadamia nutsEasy15 min
Chicken biryaniEasy30 min
Swiss engadine torteEasy5 min
Cheese and cumin canapésEasy20 min
Monkfish with tomatoes, pine nuts and almondsMedium15 min
Macadamia and chicken risottoMedium15 min
Chicken stuffed with dried fruitEasy15 min
Spiced orange chickenEasy10 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Celebrity Men with Glasses50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         