The best recipes using Coconut
:
Coconut puddings
Banana and coconut tart
Coconut batida
Spiced coconut soup
Medium
15 min
Rhubarb, strawberry and coconut crumble
Easy
20 min
Seafood and coconut kebabs
Medium
20 min
Pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soup
Easy
5 min
Choco-vanila ice cream with desiccated coconut
Easy
10 min
Coconut vegetable curry
Easy
10 min
Kiwi and coconut cups
Easy
30 min
Coconut pancakes
Easy
10 min
Coconut balls
Easy
10 min
Coconut and raspberry punch
Easy
10 min
Coconut and lime cream
Medium
25 min
Coconut flan
Medium
25 min
Coconut flan
Easy
5 min
Coconut, spinach and rice soup
Medium
15 min
Sea bream in coconut sauce
Medium
15 min
Coconut mousse
Easy
5 min
Liégois coconut ice cream
Easy
10 min
Coconut and pistachio chicken curry
Easy
30 min
Vegetable coconut and coriander curry
Easy
10 min
Coconut balls
Easy
5 min
West indian flan
Medium
10 min
Papaya crumble
Easy
20 min
Seychellois chicken curry
Easy
20 min
Thai prawns
Medium
15 min
Coco boy (non-alcoholic)
Easy
5 min
Sole and citrus skewers
Medium
20 min
Rose flan
Easy
15 min
