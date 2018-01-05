Albums
The best recipes using Pear
:
Spiced pear tart
Baked roquefort with pears
Pear and parmesan tart
Oded’s spicy baobab & pear muffins
Easy
10 min
Pear sorbet drink
Easy
10 min
Pear tart and custard recipe
Easy
5 min
Pear crumble
Easy
30 min
Pear and chocolate gateau
Hard
30 min
Apple and pear gratin
Easy
35 min
Blue cheese, lentil and pear salad
Easy
35 min
Spicy pear skewers
Easy
20 min
Fruits of the forest gratin
Easy
15 min
Fruity macadamia snack bars
Easy
20 min
Camembert appetiser
Easy
10 min
Red apple cocktail
Easy
5 min
Diane cocktail
Easy
15 min
Steamed summer fruits
Easy
20 min
Goose stuffed with fruit
Medium
30 min
1
Back to ingredient list
