The Cook Book

The best recipes using Apple

Cream cheese and apple sandwich recipe
Apple and chocolate cheesecakeEasy30 min
Apple and orange parcelsEasy15 min
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauceEasy20 min
Chicken and apple couscousEasy20 min
Brioche apple tartEasy40 min
Apple & sultana saladEasy30 min
Apple jameson tartEasy20 min
Pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soupEasy5 min
Apple pancakes with oat milkEasy25 min
Chocolate and apple madeleinesEasy20 min
Chocolate and apple cakeEasy20 min
Apple brown bettyEasy10 min
Halloween jazz toffee applesEasy15 min
Apple & picota cherry tartletsMedium40 min
Crunchy wheat and apple saladEasy20 min
Zesty apple and crab cupsEasy20 min
Delicious apple muffins for diabeticsEasy10 min
Apple cakeEasy20 min
Apple and lime jellyEasy30 min
Foie gras fried with appleEasy20 min
Flambéed crêpes with apple compoteEasy30 min
Apple pieEasy25 min
Kiwi, apple and orange tartEasy30 min
Apple strudelMedium60 min
Apple and pear gratinEasy35 min
Apple and raisin crumbleEasy20 min
Grated apple tartletsEasy30 min

