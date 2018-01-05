Albums
The best recipes using Apple
:
Cream cheese and apple sandwich
Peach, apple & cinnamon compote
Red apple cocktail
Apple and chocolate cheesecake
Easy
30 min
Apple and orange parcels
Easy
15 min
Apple and chicken skewers with lemon sauce
Easy
20 min
Chicken and apple couscous
Easy
20 min
Brioche apple tart
Easy
40 min
Apple & sultana salad
Easy
30 min
Apple jameson tart
Easy
20 min
Pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soup
Easy
5 min
Apple pancakes with oat milk
Easy
25 min
Chocolate and apple madeleines
Easy
20 min
Chocolate and apple cake
Easy
20 min
Apple brown betty
Easy
10 min
Halloween jazz toffee apples
Easy
15 min
Apple & picota cherry tartlets
Medium
40 min
Crunchy wheat and apple salad
Easy
20 min
Zesty apple and crab cups
Easy
20 min
Delicious apple muffins for diabetics
Easy
10 min
Apple cake
Easy
20 min
Apple and lime jelly
Easy
30 min
Foie gras fried with apple
Easy
20 min
Flambéed crêpes with apple compote
Easy
30 min
Apple pie
Easy
25 min
Kiwi, apple and orange tart
Easy
30 min
Apple strudel
Medium
60 min
Apple and pear gratin
Easy
35 min
Apple and raisin crumble
Easy
20 min
Grated apple tartlets
Easy
30 min
More recipes :
Mixed salad with bolete mushrooms
Cod with aniseed sauce
Marinated mint courgettes
Red mullet with wild rice
Quick mushrooms
Special risotto
Sautéed lamb with grapes
Veal papillotes with wine and grapes
Duck breast with tea sauce
Grape gratin
