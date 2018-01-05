> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Prune

:
Bacon wrapped prunes recipe
Bacon wrapped prunes		Lamb and prune tagine recipe
Lamb and prune tagine		Prune and bacon bites recipe
Prune and bacon bites
Vegetable and prune soupEasy15 min
Chicken pastilla with pomegranateMedium20 min
Wholewheat muffinsEasy10 min

1

