The best recipes using Grape
Sautéed lamb with grapes
Veal papillotes with wine and grapes
Grape gratin
Poisoned with a kiss cocktail
Easy
5 min
Duck breast with tea sauce
Easy
25 min
Apple tart
Medium
25 min
Papaya fruit salad
Easy
25 min
Winter guacamole
Easy
10 min
Fennel and grapefruit soup
Easy
10 min
Lamb with aubergine
Hard
60 min
Autumn tart
Medium
30 min
Crunchy wheat and apple salad
Easy
20 min
Steamed summer fruits
Easy
20 min
Goose stuffed with fruit
Medium
30 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Capon chicken stuffed with honey
Turkey in champagne with Salardaise potatoes
Kiwi gratin
Kiwi and bacon bites
Prune and bacon bites
Clementine mousse
Citrus fruit with meringue
Orange & clementine tart
Salmon gravelax
Haunch of venison-style leg of lamb
