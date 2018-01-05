> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Grape

:
Sautéed lamb with grapes recipe
Sautéed lamb with grapes		Veal papillotes with wine and grapes recipe
Veal papillotes with wine and grapes		Grape gratin recipe
Grape gratin
Poisoned with a kiss cocktailEasy5 min
Duck breast with tea sauceEasy25 min
Apple tartMedium25 min
Papaya fruit saladEasy25 min
Winter guacamoleEasy10 min
Fennel and grapefruit soupEasy10 min
Lamb with aubergineHard60 min
Autumn tartMedium30 min
Crunchy wheat and apple saladEasy20 min
Steamed summer fruitsEasy20 min
Goose stuffed with fruitMedium30 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Sudoku44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Celebrity Men with GlassesThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         