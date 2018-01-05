> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Escalope

:
Veal escalope with parmesan recipe
Veal escalope with parmesan		Piccata verde (veal escalope in green sauce) recipe
Piccata verde (veal escalope in green sauce)		Veal escalopes with beansprouts and sesame recipe
Veal escalopes with beansprouts and sesame
Pan fried turkey steaks with clementinesEasy20 min
Foie gras fried with appleEasy20 min

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         