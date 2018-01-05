Albums
The best recipes using Escalope
:
Veal escalope with parmesan
Piccata verde (veal escalope in green sauce)
Veal escalopes with beansprouts and sesame
Pan fried turkey steaks with clementines
Easy
20 min
Foie gras fried with apple
Easy
20 min
1
More recipes :
Mussels tapas
Vegetable parcels
Celeriac and dried tomato tapas
Tapas: Tortoiseheads
Tapas: Basque lobster
Poached turbot with morels
Chocolate and orange log
Exotic salad with bean sprouts and coriander
Spicy mediterranean salad with mint
Pineapple carpaccio
