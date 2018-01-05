Albums
The best recipes using Bass
:
Sea bass and vegetable parcels
Sea bream tartare with lemon and ginger
Oven-baked bass
Baked sea bass with broccoli
Easy
25 min
Carpaccio of sea bass with lemon verbena oil
Easy
15 min
Salt-grilled sea bream with balsamic caramel
Medium
15 min
Stuffed sea bass
Medium
25 min
Roasted sea bass with thyme and tarragon
Medium
25 min
Sea bream in coconut sauce
Medium
15 min
Sea bass fillet marinated in herbs
Easy
10 min
Chayote stuffed with crab
Medium
15 min
Fish carpaccio
Easy
30 min
Chicken pastilla with pomegranate
Medium
20 min
Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potato
Easy
15 min
Salad with strawberries, kumquats and rose petals
Easy
10 min
Chunky sausage soup
Easy
30 min
Roast pork loin with roasted coriander seeds
Easy
10 min
Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallots
Easy
10 min
Pan fried turkey steaks with clementines
Easy
20 min
Cooked and raw vegetable salad
Medium
30 min
Spaghetti in tomato sauce
Easy
20 min
Pan-fried scorpion fish in olive oil
Medium
25 min
Celeriac and dried tomato tapas
Easy
30 min
Tahitian fish ceviche
Easy
20 min
Veal in cream and mushroom sauce
Easy
20 min
Pumpkin and chestnut soup
Easy
15 min
Kebab karaz lamb with cherries and pomegranate
Easy
15 min
Mexican hot chocolate cup cakes
Easy
15 min
Roast sweet potato soup with paprika and bacon
Easy
10 min
Vegetable parmesan crunch
Easy
5 min
More recipes :
Ratatouille, emmenthal and oat crumble
Vegetable coconut and coriander curry
Tuna and spinach parcels
Perfect mashed potatoes
King prawns with cauliflower and cinnamon soup
Chicken chop suey
Sautéed beef with peppers
Cantonese fried rice with prawns
Sautéed noodles with chicken and ginger
Coconut balls
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
