The best recipes using Crab
Chayote stuffed with crab
Crab and grapefruit salad
Crab verrines
Spiced crab
Medium
15 min
Crab claws au gratin
Easy
10 min
Crab cakes
Medium
5 min
Zesty apple and crab cups
Easy
20 min
Citrus zest and ginger spring crab rolls
Easy
10 min
Crab and courgette pie
Easy
45 min
Seared scallops with spicy crab cakes and a hot &
Medium
20 min
Crab rolls
Medium
30 min
Kiwi and crab salad
Easy
10 min
Tapas: tortoiseheads
Easy
20 min
Cucumber sushi
Hard
70 min
Caulifower and seafood tabbouleh
Medium
30 min
Creole stuffed avocados
Medium
20 min
1
