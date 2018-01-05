> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Crab

:
Chayote stuffed with crab recipe
Chayote stuffed with crab		Crab and grapefruit salad recipe
Crab and grapefruit salad		Crab verrines recipe
Crab verrines
Spiced crabMedium15 min
Crab claws au gratinEasy10 min
Crab cakesMedium5 min
Zesty apple and crab cupsEasy20 min
Citrus zest and ginger spring crab rollsEasy10 min
Crab and courgette pieEasy45 min
Seared scallops with spicy crab cakes and a hot & Medium20 min
Crab rollsMedium30 min
Kiwi and crab saladEasy10 min
Tapas: tortoiseheadsEasy20 min
Cucumber sushiHard70 min
Caulifower and seafood tabboulehMedium30 min
Creole stuffed avocadosMedium20 min

