Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Prawn
:
Oriental prawns
Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagus
Prawns with oyster mushrooms
Prawns with orange and coriander, by ken hom
Easy
20 min
Orange and coriander prawns
Easy
20 min
Prawn and pineapple kebabs
Easy
25 min
Thai prawns
Medium
15 min
Chinese noodle and prawn soup
Medium
15 min
Prawn soufflé
Easy
10 min
Prawn and vegetable stir-fry
Easy
25 min
Prawn and ham rice salad
Easy
10 min
Thai potato & prawn salad
Medium
10 min
Garlic prawns (gambas al ajillo)
Easy
10 min
Artichokes with prawns
Easy
min
Prawn and gorgonzola tartlets
Easy
min
Prawn and porcini mushroom salad
Easy
15 min
Siamese prawns
Easy
15 min
Cucumber and prawns in cream cheese
Easy
20 min
Cardinal prawns
Easy
15 min
Prawn and asparagus salad
Easy
30 min
Prawn noodles
Easy
40 min
Curried prawns
Medium
40 min
Prawn cocktail
Easy
15 min
Thai prawn cocktail with mango and chilli
Easy
40 min
King prawns with cauliflower and cinnamon soup
Easy
20 min
Cantonese fried rice with prawns
Easy
30 min
Prawn ceviche recipe
Easy
20 min
Rolled omelette with prawns, asparagus & mushroom
Easy
10 min
Devilled prawns
Easy
10 min
Artichoke and prawn tartare
Easy
25 min
1
2
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Sea bream tartare with lemon and ginger
Custard
Crème pâtissière (pastry cream)
Waffle mixture
Lemon sauce
Barbecue sauce
Lime mousseline sauce
Penne pasta in sardine sauce
Sardine and spinach gratin
Tomato, feta and barley bread tartlets
Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!