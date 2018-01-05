> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Prawn

:
Oriental prawns recipe
Oriental prawns		Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagus recipe
Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagus		Prawns with oyster mushrooms recipe
Prawns with oyster mushrooms
Prawns with orange and coriander, by ken homEasy20 min
Orange and coriander prawnsEasy20 min
Prawn and pineapple kebabsEasy25 min
Thai prawnsMedium15 min
Chinese noodle and prawn soupMedium15 min
Prawn souffléEasy10 min
Prawn and vegetable stir-fryEasy25 min
Prawn and ham rice saladEasy10 min
Thai potato & prawn saladMedium10 min
Garlic prawns (gambas al ajillo)Easy10 min
Artichokes with prawnsEasy min
Prawn and gorgonzola tartletsEasy min
Prawn and porcini mushroom saladEasy15 min
Siamese prawnsEasy15 min
Cucumber and prawns in cream cheeseEasy20 min
Cardinal prawnsEasy15 min
Prawn and asparagus saladEasy30 min
Prawn noodlesEasy40 min
Curried prawnsMedium40 min
Prawn cocktailEasy15 min
Thai prawn cocktail with mango and chilliEasy40 min
King prawns with cauliflower and cinnamon soupEasy20 min
Cantonese fried rice with prawnsEasy30 min
Prawn ceviche recipeEasy20 min
Rolled omelette with prawns, asparagus & mushroomEasy10 min
Devilled prawnsEasy10 min
Artichoke and prawn tartareEasy25 min

12

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         