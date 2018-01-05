> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Sea bream

:
Salt-grilled sea bream with balsamic caramel recipe
Salt-grilled sea bream with balsamic caramel		Sea bream tartare with lemon and ginger recipe
Sea bream tartare with lemon and ginger		Sea bream in coconut sauce recipe
Sea bream in coconut sauce
Sea bass and vegetable parcelsEasy10 min
Baked sea bass with broccoliEasy25 min
Carpaccio of sea bass with lemon verbena oilEasy15 min
Stuffed sea bassMedium25 min
Roasted sea bass with thyme and tarragonMedium25 min
Fish carpaccioEasy30 min
Tahitian fish cevicheEasy20 min
Pumpkin and chestnut soupEasy15 min
Sea bass fillet marinated in herbsEasy10 min
Chicken pastilla with pomegranateMedium20 min
Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potatoEasy15 min
Roast pork loin with roasted coriander seedsEasy10 min
Salad with strawberries, kumquats and rose petalsEasy10 min
Chunky sausage soupEasy30 min
Chayote stuffed with crabMedium15 min
Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallotsEasy10 min
Pan fried turkey steaks with clementinesEasy20 min
Cooked and raw vegetable saladMedium30 min
Spaghetti in tomato sauceEasy20 min
Pan-fried scorpion fish in olive oilMedium25 min
Celeriac and dried tomato tapasEasy30 min
Veal in cream and mushroom sauceEasy20 min
Kebab karaz lamb with cherries and pomegranateEasy15 min
Mexican hot chocolate cup cakesEasy15 min
Roast sweet potato soup with paprika and baconEasy10 min
Vegetable parmesan crunchEasy5 min
King prawns with cauliflower and cinnamon soupEasy20 min

