The best recipes using Seafood
:
Pizza alla marinara (seafood)
Seafood tapas
Seafood tagliatelle
Sautéed seafood
Easy
10 min
Seafood and coconut kebabs
Medium
20 min
Seafood and herb lasagne
Easy
20 min
Caulifower and seafood tabbouleh
Medium
30 min
Exotic seafood salad
Easy
20 min
Seafood risotto
Easy
30 min
Orange and coriander prawns
Easy
20 min
Oriental prawns
Easy
20 min
Prawns with orange and coriander, by ken hom
Easy
20 min
Chinese noodle and prawn soup
Medium
15 min
Chayote stuffed with crab
Medium
15 min
Thai prawns
Medium
15 min
Sole and citrus skewers
Medium
20 min
Prawn and pineapple kebabs
Easy
25 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms
Medium
15 min
Crab and grapefruit salad
Easy
20 min
Mussels in white wine sauce
Easy
25 min
Mussel gratin
Medium
20 min
Siamese prawns
Easy
15 min
Tempura
Medium
10 min
Oyster fritters
Medium
25 min
Clam chowder
Medium
20 min
Lobster salad
Medium
30 min
Gazpacho with oysters
Medium
30 min
Poached turbot with morels
Easy
30 min
Mussels tapas
Easy
30 min
Artichokes with prawns
Easy
min
