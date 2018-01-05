> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Seafood

Pizza alla marinara (seafood) recipe
Sautéed seafoodEasy10 min
Seafood and coconut kebabsMedium20 min
Seafood and herb lasagneEasy20 min
Caulifower and seafood tabboulehMedium30 min
Exotic seafood saladEasy20 min
Seafood risottoEasy30 min
Orange and coriander prawnsEasy20 min
Oriental prawnsEasy20 min
Prawns with orange and coriander, by ken homEasy20 min
Chinese noodle and prawn soupMedium15 min
Chayote stuffed with crabMedium15 min
Thai prawnsMedium15 min
Sole and citrus skewersMedium20 min
Prawn and pineapple kebabsEasy25 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms Medium15 min
Crab and grapefruit saladEasy20 min
Mussels in white wine sauceEasy25 min
Mussel gratinMedium20 min
Siamese prawnsEasy15 min
TempuraMedium10 min
Oyster frittersMedium25 min
Clam chowderMedium20 min
Lobster saladMedium30 min
Gazpacho with oystersMedium30 min
Poached turbot with morelsEasy30 min
Mussels tapasEasy30 min
Artichokes with prawnsEasy min

More recipes :

