The Cook Book

The best recipes using Tiger prawn

:
Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagus recipe
Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagus		Prawn and ham rice salad recipe
Prawn and ham rice salad		Artichoke and prawn tartare recipe
Artichoke and prawn tartare
Prawn and banana curryEasy min
Prawn and vegetable stir-fryEasy25 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms Medium15 min
Prawn and pineapple kebabsEasy25 min
Chinese noodle and prawn soupMedium15 min
Prawn souffléEasy10 min
Thai potato & prawn saladMedium10 min
Prawn and gorgonzola tartletsEasy min
Prawn and porcini mushroom saladEasy15 min
Prawn and asparagus saladEasy30 min
Prawn cocktailEasy15 min
Prawn noodlesEasy40 min
Thai prawn cocktail with mango and chilliEasy40 min
Bahian spicy shrimpMedium20 min
Prawn ceviche recipeEasy20 min
Cantonese fried rice with prawnsEasy30 min
King prawns with cauliflower and cinnamon soupEasy20 min
Chinese 5 spice prawns with tamarind chutneyMedium20 min
Prawn bhunaEasy30 min
Orange and coriander prawnsEasy20 min
Oriental prawnsEasy20 min
Thai prawnsMedium15 min
Prawns with orange and coriander, by ken homEasy20 min
Garlic prawns (gambas al ajillo)Easy10 min
Curried prawnsMedium40 min
Siamese prawnsEasy15 min
Cucumber and prawns in cream cheeseEasy20 min

