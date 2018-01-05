Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Oysters
:
Prawns with oyster mushrooms
Gazpacho with oysters
Oyster fritters
Oyster mushroom ravioli and pumpkin soup
Medium
15 min
Hot oysters in their shells with champagne sabayon
Medium
20 min
Normandy oysters
Medium
15 min
Angels on horseback
Easy
15 min
Scallops in champagne
Medium
10 min
Vegetarian stir-fry
Easy
20 min
Red and green pepper beef
Easy
10 min
Mushroom capuccino
Easy
10 min
Pork in caramel
Easy
10 min
Five spice chicken
Medium
10 min
Chorizo, sweet potato and mushroom salad
Easy
10 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Swiss Engadine torte
Manchester tart
Portugese stew
Potato and green pea curry
Custard
Mint custard
Chocolate custard
Spicy chilli
Roquefort savoury cake
Greek savoury cake
Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Discover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!