The Cook Book

The best recipes using Dublin bay prawn

Prawn and pineapple kebabs recipe
Prawn and pineapple kebabs		Prawn soufflé recipe
Prawn soufflé		Prawn and ham rice salad recipe
Prawn and ham rice salad
Prawn and vegetable stir-fryEasy25 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms Medium15 min
Chinese noodle and prawn soupMedium15 min
Thai potato & prawn saladMedium10 min
Prawn and gorgonzola tartletsEasy min
Prawn and porcini mushroom saladEasy15 min
Prawn cocktailEasy15 min
Prawn noodlesEasy40 min
Prawn and asparagus saladEasy30 min
Thai prawn cocktail with mango and chilliEasy40 min
King prawns with cauliflower and cinnamon soupEasy20 min
Cantonese fried rice with prawnsEasy30 min
Prawn ceviche recipeEasy20 min
Bahian spicy shrimpMedium20 min
Artichoke and prawn tartareEasy25 min
Prawn and banana curryEasy min
Prawn bhunaEasy30 min
Ivory coast saladMedium60 min
Chinese 5 spice prawns with tamarind chutneyMedium20 min
Luxury fish pieMedium15 min
Oriental prawnsEasy20 min
Prawns with orange and coriander, by ken homEasy20 min
Orange and coriander prawnsEasy20 min
Garlic prawns (gambas al ajillo)Easy10 min
Spaghetti fish supperEasy10 min
Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagusMedium15 min
Thai prawnsMedium15 min

