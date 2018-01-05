Albums
The best recipes using Dublin bay prawn
:
Prawn and pineapple kebabs
Prawn soufflé
Prawn and ham rice salad
Prawn and vegetable stir-fry
Easy
25 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms
Medium
15 min
Chinese noodle and prawn soup
Medium
15 min
Thai potato & prawn salad
Medium
10 min
Prawn and gorgonzola tartlets
Easy
min
Prawn and porcini mushroom salad
Easy
15 min
Prawn cocktail
Easy
15 min
Prawn noodles
Easy
40 min
Prawn and asparagus salad
Easy
30 min
Thai prawn cocktail with mango and chilli
Easy
40 min
King prawns with cauliflower and cinnamon soup
Easy
20 min
Cantonese fried rice with prawns
Easy
30 min
Prawn ceviche recipe
Easy
20 min
Bahian spicy shrimp
Medium
20 min
Artichoke and prawn tartare
Easy
25 min
Prawn and banana curry
Easy
min
Prawn bhuna
Easy
30 min
Ivory coast salad
Medium
60 min
Chinese 5 spice prawns with tamarind chutney
Medium
20 min
Luxury fish pie
Medium
15 min
Oriental prawns
Easy
20 min
Prawns with orange and coriander, by ken hom
Easy
20 min
Orange and coriander prawns
Easy
20 min
Garlic prawns (gambas al ajillo)
Easy
10 min
Spaghetti fish supper
Easy
10 min
Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagus
Medium
15 min
Thai prawns
Medium
15 min
