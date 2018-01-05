Albums
The best recipes using Monkfish
:
Monkfish and asparagus salad
Monkfish medallions with lime
Monkfish and fennel fondue brochette
Monkfish with saffron
Easy
15 min
Monkfish with tomatoes, pine nuts and almonds
Medium
15 min
Lemon grass & cardamom monkfish
Easy
30 min
Monkfish and orange salad
Medium
30 min
Roast monkfish with mango and leek
Medium
30 min
Seafood and coconut kebabs
Medium
20 min
More recipes :
Sun-dried tomatoes
Olive and tomato terrine
Grilled tuna with cherry tomato coulis
Vegetable and herb carpaccio
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauce
Peach and mint soup
St Tropez cake
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pie
Pea and mint soup
Cucumber and radish smoothie
