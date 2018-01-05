> >
The best recipes using Monkfish

:
Monkfish and asparagus salad recipe
Monkfish and asparagus salad		Monkfish medallions with lime recipe
Monkfish medallions with lime		Monkfish and fennel fondue brochette recipe
Monkfish and fennel fondue brochette
Monkfish with saffronEasy15 min
Monkfish with tomatoes, pine nuts and almondsMedium15 min
Lemon grass & cardamom monkfishEasy30 min
Monkfish and orange saladMedium30 min
Roast monkfish with mango and leekMedium30 min
Seafood and coconut kebabsMedium20 min

