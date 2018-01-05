> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Sea perch

:
Baked sea bass with broccoli recipe
Baked sea bass with broccoli		Sea bass and vegetable parcels recipe
Sea bass and vegetable parcels		Carpaccio of sea bass with lemon verbena oil recipe
Carpaccio of sea bass with lemon verbena oil
Sea bream tartare with lemon and gingerEasy15 min
Chunky sausage soupEasy30 min
Baked perch with pesto and basil sauceEasy15 min
Stuffed sea bassMedium25 min
Salt-grilled sea bream with balsamic caramelMedium15 min
Roasted sea bass with thyme and tarragonMedium25 min
Sea bream in coconut sauceMedium15 min
Carpaccio of perch with vanilla oilMedium25 min
Sea bass fillet marinated in herbsEasy10 min
Chicken pastilla with pomegranateMedium20 min
Irish burgers with green sauceEasy20 min
Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potatoEasy15 min
Chayote stuffed with crabMedium15 min
Salad with strawberries, kumquats and rose petalsEasy10 min
Roast pork loin with roasted coriander seedsEasy10 min
Autumn truffles with potatoes and shallotsEasy10 min
Pan fried turkey steaks with clementinesEasy20 min
Cooked and raw vegetable saladMedium30 min
Spaghetti in tomato sauceEasy20 min
Pan-fried scorpion fish in olive oilMedium25 min
Tahitian fish cevicheEasy20 min
Veal in cream and mushroom sauceEasy20 min
Fish carpaccioEasy30 min
Celeriac and dried tomato tapasEasy30 min
Pumpkin and chestnut soupEasy15 min
Mexican hot chocolate cup cakesEasy15 min
Kebab karaz lamb with cherries and pomegranateEasy15 min

12

