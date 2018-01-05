Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Mckerel
:
Venetian mackerel
Quick potato and fish salad
Ikan panggang spicy indonesian grilled fish
Mireille mackerel
Easy
10 min
Japanese salad with mackerel and ginger recipe
Medium
10 min
Marinated mackerel
Easy
12 min
Spicy barbequed mackerel recipe
Easy
10 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Lemon grass & cardamom monkfish
Lemon grass and lychee Martini
Seared sesame tuna with lemon grass and lychee
Chicken pastilla with pomegranate
Kebab Karaz lamb with cherries and pomegranate
Salad with strawberries, kumquats and rose petals
Rose panna cotta with poppy seed tuile
Roast pork loin with roasted coriander seeds
Tandoori chicken
Roast sweet potato soup with paprika and bacon
Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less time
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
New celebrity couples
The massive rose gold trend
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!