The best recipes using Cod
:
Cod and garlic fritters
Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potato
Spaghetti fish supper
Cod with aniseed sauce
Easy
10 min
Seafood and herb lasagne
Easy
20 min
Fish bake pie
Easy
10 min
Sole terrine
Easy
20 min
Chinese fondue
Medium
30 min
Luxury fish pie
Medium
15 min
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Warm savoury baked cheesecake
Warm black pudding, wicklow cheese and egg salad
Whoopie pie
Summer Tart
Summer Linguine
