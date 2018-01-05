> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Cod

:
Cod and garlic fritters recipe
Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potato recipe
Cod papillote with ginger, citrus and sweet potato		Spaghetti fish supper recipe
Spaghetti fish supper
Cod with aniseed sauceEasy10 min
Seafood and herb lasagneEasy20 min
Fish bake pieEasy10 min
Sole terrineEasy20 min
Chinese fondueMedium30 min
Luxury fish pieMedium15 min

1

