The Cook Book

The best recipes using Mussels

Mussels in white wine sauce recipe
Mussels in white wine sauce		Mussels with valerie sauce recipe
Mussels with valerie sauce		Mussels tapas recipe
Mussels tapas
Mussels with green pepperEasy10 min
Grilled fish with musselsEasy30 min
Mussel gratinMedium20 min
Pizza alla marinara (seafood)Easy20 min
Seafood tagliatelleMedium30 min
Clam chowderMedium20 min
PaellaEasy60 min
Caulifower and seafood tabboulehMedium30 min
Luxury fish pieMedium15 min
Mussel vegetable crunchMedium25 min

