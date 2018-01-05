> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Red snapper

:
Roast duck breast with red cabbage recipe
Roast duck breast with red cabbage		Red fruit compote recipe
Red fruit compote		Red apple cocktail recipe
Red apple cocktail
Red mullet with wild riceEasy40 min
Red and green pepper beefEasy10 min
Chocolate and red wine cakeEasy10 min
Chilli, red onion and chorizo potato bakeEasy5 min
Tomato, bacon, rosemary & red onion rigatoniEasy20 min
Red rice saladMedium10 min
Baked red mulletEasy20 min
Catalan red mulletEasy30 min
Penne with bacon and red pepper recipeEasy10 min
La coca (mexican tomato and red pepper tart)Easy30 min
Red pepper saladEasy5 min
Grapefruit and red berry jamEasy20 min
Red pepper tartEasy35 min
Avocado pastaEasy10 min
Quinoa saladEasy30 min
Risotto with two peppersEasy15 min
Parmesan battered broccoli with salsa rossaEasy20 min
Smoked paprika & bell pepperEasy5 min
Vegetable and tofu stir-fryEasy10 min
Broccoli salad with cracked wheat and pistachioEasy10 min
Courgette gazpacho with peppersEasy25 min
Christmas tree pepper pizzaEasy10 min
Summer wheat saladEasy20 min
Greek yoghurt with peppers, feta and pine nutsEasy20 min
Seafood and herb lasagneEasy20 min
Quick and easy pizzaEasy10 min
Turkey moussakaEasy5 min

