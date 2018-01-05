> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Sardine

:
Penne pasta in sardine sauce recipe
Penne pasta in sardine sauce		Sardine tapas recipe
Sardine tapas		Sardine and spinach gratin recipe
Sardine and spinach gratin

1

Back to ingredient list
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!The massive rose gold trend
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         