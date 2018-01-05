> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Salmon

:
Iced avocado soup with salmon recipe
Salmon and dill crumble recipe
Salmon ceviche recipe
Salmon ceviche
Smoked salmon with avocados and fine herbsMedium30 min
Salmon with sorrelMedium15 min
Salmon parcelsEasy10 min
Salmon with vermouthEasy10 min
Pappardelle and smoked salmonEasy10 min
Smoked salmon soufflés with dillEasy20 min
Salmon blinisEasy25 min
Cucumber stuffed with cream of salmonEasy30 min
Salmon souffleEasy20 min
Salmon and spinach lasagneEasy25 min
Salmon gravelaxMedium15 min
Salmon and macadamia saladEasy10 min
Salmon tartare with mangoEasy80 min
Lemon, salmon roe and mascarpone pastaEasy15 min
Salmon, brocolli and ginger madras parcels recipeMedium15 min
Salmon, avocado and grapefruit verrinesEasy20 min
Salmon, bean and lettuce rollsEasy10 min
Salmon puffEasy10 min
One-sided salmonEasy5 min
Carpaccio of salmonEasy15 min
Salmon, avocado and cucumber sushiHard10 min
Salmon mousseMedium5 min
Salmon and lentil saladEasy10 min
Crispy salmon parcelsMedium20 min
Smoked salmon potato saladEasy20 min
Red rice saladMedium10 min
Seafood and herb lasagneEasy20 min

12

