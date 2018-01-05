Albums
The best recipes using Salmon
:
Iced avocado soup with salmon
Salmon and dill crumble
Salmon ceviche
Smoked salmon with avocados and fine herbs
Medium
30 min
Salmon with sorrel
Medium
15 min
Salmon parcels
Easy
10 min
Salmon with vermouth
Easy
10 min
Pappardelle and smoked salmon
Easy
10 min
Smoked salmon soufflés with dill
Easy
20 min
Salmon blinis
Easy
25 min
Cucumber stuffed with cream of salmon
Easy
30 min
Salmon souffle
Easy
20 min
Salmon and spinach lasagne
Easy
25 min
Salmon gravelax
Medium
15 min
Salmon and macadamia salad
Easy
10 min
Salmon tartare with mango
Easy
80 min
Lemon, salmon roe and mascarpone pasta
Easy
15 min
Salmon, brocolli and ginger madras parcels recipe
Medium
15 min
Salmon, avocado and grapefruit verrines
Easy
20 min
Salmon, bean and lettuce rolls
Easy
10 min
Salmon puff
Easy
10 min
One-sided salmon
Easy
5 min
Carpaccio of salmon
Easy
15 min
Salmon, avocado and cucumber sushi
Hard
10 min
Salmon mousse
Medium
5 min
Salmon and lentil salad
Easy
10 min
Crispy salmon parcels
Medium
20 min
Smoked salmon potato salad
Easy
20 min
Red rice salad
Medium
10 min
Seafood and herb lasagne
Easy
20 min
