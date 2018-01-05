Albums
The best recipes using Trout
:
Trout and cress terrine
Avocado mousse with smoked trout
Stuffed sea bass
Salade nicoise
Easy
15 min
Quick potato and fish salad
Easy
5 min
Springtime risotto
Easy
26 min
1
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Chicken risotto
Daïquiri
Chinese cocktail
Habano Mexico
Californian salad
Barbecued swordfish
Sweet & sour pork
Oriental prawns
Chicken with lemon and pineapple
Prawn and asparagus salad
