The Cook Book

The best recipes using Butter

Bread and butter pudding recipe
Bread and butter pudding		Butter-free chocolate cake recipe
Butter-free chocolate cake		Peaches roasted in butter recipe
Peaches roasted in butter
Christmas pudding with brandy butterMedium120 min
Clarified butterEasy20 min
After eight butter croissant pudding Medium35 min
Crisp vanilla butter cookiesMedium15 min
Orange and ginger pancakesEasy20 min
Fromage frais cheesecakeEasy15 min
Pecan pieEasy20 min
Chocolate dominoesEasy30 min
Millefeuille tarte tatin Easy25 min
Pancake batterEasy10 min
Pine nut tartEasy20 min
Steak in pepper sauceEasy5 min
Four cheese tartEasy15 min
Halloween biscuitsEasy10 min
Pork fillets with pineappleEasy15 min
Light muffins Easy10 min
Oporto celeryEasy20 min
Mini chocolate soufflésMedium30 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms Medium15 min
Dark chocolate gateau with candied orangeMedium15 min
Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagusMedium15 min
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrinesMedium20 min
Roast veal and rosemaryMedium60 min
Salmon and dill crumbleMedium30 min
Stuffed sea bassMedium25 min
Pumpkin and cinnamon tartMedium30 min
Two mushroom soupMedium35 min

