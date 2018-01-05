Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
The Cook Book
The best recipes using Butter
:
Bread and butter pudding
Butter-free chocolate cake
Peaches roasted in butter
Christmas pudding with brandy butter
Medium
120 min
Clarified butter
Easy
20 min
After eight butter croissant pudding
Medium
35 min
Crisp vanilla butter cookies
Medium
15 min
Orange and ginger pancakes
Easy
20 min
Fromage frais cheesecake
Easy
15 min
Pecan pie
Easy
20 min
Chocolate dominoes
Easy
30 min
Millefeuille tarte tatin
Easy
25 min
Pancake batter
Easy
10 min
Pine nut tart
Easy
20 min
Steak in pepper sauce
Easy
5 min
Four cheese tart
Easy
15 min
Halloween biscuits
Easy
10 min
Pork fillets with pineapple
Easy
15 min
Light muffins
Easy
10 min
Oporto celery
Easy
20 min
Mini chocolate soufflés
Medium
30 min
Prawns with oyster mushrooms
Medium
15 min
Dark chocolate gateau with candied orange
Medium
15 min
Pan-fried tiger prawns and creamed asparagus
Medium
15 min
Scrambled egg and asparagus verrines
Medium
20 min
Roast veal and rosemary
Medium
60 min
Salmon and dill crumble
Medium
30 min
Stuffed sea bass
Medium
25 min
Pumpkin and cinnamon tart
Medium
30 min
Two mushroom soup
Medium
35 min
1
2
3
4
Back to ingredient list
More recipes :
Cucumber and herb soup
Borsch
Fig soup
Kiwi soup
Caribbean quail
Oven-roasted fennel
Walnut bites
Pear and chocolate gateau
Gazpacho with oysters
Normandy oysters
Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry
Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
The World's Most Iconic Photographs
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!