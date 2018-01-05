> >
The Cook Book

The best recipes using Blue-vein cheese

:
Four cheese tart recipe
Four cheese tart		Pumpkin soup with blue cheese recipe
Pumpkin soup with blue cheese		Blue cheese, lentil and pear salad recipe
Blue cheese, lentil and pear salad
Cheese cakeMedium20 min
Bacon, courgette and cashel blue soupEasy10 min
Linguine o'learyEasy5 min
Cream cheese and salad sandwichEasy5 min
Cream cheese and apple sandwichEasy10 min
Cheese & herb omeletteEasy5 min
Curried cucumber and cheese carpaccioEasy10 min
Tomato and goat's cheese tartEasy15 min
Spinach and goat's cheese lasagneEasy25 min
Savoury cheese pancakesEasy15 min
Potato, beans, sausage and cheese pieEasy10 min
Roquefort savoury cakeEasy15 min
Pomegranate and goat's cheese dipEasy5 min
Yogurt cheese cakeEasy30 min
Cheese turnoversMedium40 min
Cheese empanadillasMedium40 min
Warm savoury baked cheesecakeMedium20 min
Cheese souffleHard20 min
Cheese nachosEasy2 min
Vegetable crudités with cream cheese sauceEasy15 min
Cucumber and prawns in cream cheeseEasy20 min
Blue lagoon Easy5 min
Cheese fondueEasy20 min
Organic cream cheese with vegetables and herbsEasy15 min
Cheese souffléEasy10 min
Goat's cheese omeletteEasy5 min
Goat's cheese and fresh fig appetisersEasy20 min

Latest… 05/01/2018
