The Cook Book

The best recipes using Soft garlic cheese

Blue cheese, lentil and pear salad recipe
Blue cheese, lentil and pear salad 		Brussels sprouts and horseradish paté recipe
Brussels sprouts and horseradish paté		Four cheese tart recipe
Four cheese tart
Spicy cheese & tomato pastaEasy10 min
Pasta with roquefort and garlicEasy10 min
Savoury cheese pancakesEasy15 min
Cheese cakeMedium20 min
Walnut and spiced plum christmas cobMedium30 min
Cheese fondueEasy20 min
Indian style bean pastaEasy10 min
Squash and garlic risottoMedium20 min
Chocolate sprinkle cupcakesEasy15 min
Roast beetroot, clementine and goats cheese saladEasy20 min
Chunky beef chilli with creamy cheese salsaEasy25 min
Wild mushroom and asparagus risottoMedium15 min
Savoury christmas gateau with rose harrisa halloumMedium35 min
Cherry tomato, goat's cheese and olive clafoutisEasy20 min
Gazpacho with cheese and herb toastEasy30 min
Pork fillets with pineappleEasy15 min
Beef tortillasEasy15 min
Vegetable parcelsEasy15 min
Spinach and goat's cheese lasagneEasy25 min
Pasta carbonaraEasy30 min
French onion soupEasy10 min
Tuna and mushroom pizzaEasy20 min
Cream cheese and apple sandwichEasy10 min
Cod and garlic frittersEasy90 min
MoussakaEasy15 min
Apple and chocolate cheesecakeEasy30 min
Pumpkin soup with blue cheeseEasy20 min

